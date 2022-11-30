The Russians forcibly removed the inhabitants of the Kinburn Spit

The Russian invaders forcibly removed the inhabitants of the settlements located on the Kinburn spit in Mykolaiv region.
The head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim informed about this at a briefing.
"We learned that two days ago, the Russian invaders forcefully, against their will, removed the residents of the settlements located on the Kinburn spit. There are about 37 people," Kim noted.
According to him, the situation regarding the hostilities at Kinbourn requires a regime of informational silence due to certain peculiarities of the operation.
- On November 11, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim officially announced the liberation of almost the entire territory of the region. Formally, only a small area on the Kinburn spit remains under occupation — there are three small villages belonging to the Mykolaiv region and the "Biloberezhzhia of Svyatoslav" national park.