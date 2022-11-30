The Russians forcibly removed the inhabitants of the Kinburn Spit

The Russian invaders forcibly removed the inhabitants of the settlements located on the Kinburn spit in Mykolaiv region.

The head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim informed about this at a briefing.

"We learned that two days ago, the Russian invaders forcefully, against their will, removed the residents of the settlements located on the Kinburn spit. There are about 37 people," Kim noted.

According to him, the situation regarding the hostilities at Kinbourn requires a regime of informational silence due to certain peculiarities of the operation.