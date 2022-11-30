Ukrainian refugees will have to pay for accommodation in accommodation facilities in Poland. But there are exceptions

Poland is preparing for a potential new wave of Ukrainian refugees. In order to reduce the burden on Polish taxpayers, the countryʼs authorities have decided to make accommodation in collective accommodation facilities chargeable from March 2023.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki informed about this, writes "Polish Radio".

Thus, on March 1, 2023, Ukrainians who live in accommodation centers for longer than 120 days will first cover 50% of the cost of living, and after a few months — 75%.

This will not apply to people with disabilities, children, pregnant women, old people and people caring for at least three children.

The provisions also provide that the application for a PESEL number by citizens of Ukraine who came to Poland after the Russian attack on February 24 will be mandatory. And in case of departure from Poland, this account will be blocked.

"We are preparing for a possible next wave of refugees... and we want the system to be prepared accordingly so that Polish taxpayers have to pay as little as possible for this possible next wave of refugees," explained the Polish Prime Minister.

According to the data of the Border Service of Poland, since the beginning of the Russian aggression, almost eight million people have entered Ukraine, and 6.2 million have left.