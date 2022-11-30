“Ukrenergo”: The capacity deficit in the energy system is 27%

As of 11:00 a.m. on November 30, electricity producers provide 73% of electricity consumption in Ukraine. The capacity deficit is 27%.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

"Generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will make it possible to slightly reduce the deficit in the power system," the company notes.

"Oblenergo" has already received consumption limits for each region. If these limits are exceeded, the system will switch to emergency shutdowns to balance the power system.

Outage schedules are drawn up and directly applied by "Oblenergo". At the same time, the restrictions should be applied evenly among consumers. The list of "Oblenergo" can be found at the link.