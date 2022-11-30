Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the Air Force has detected 240 000 air targets

Since February 24, the Air Force has detected more than 240 000 air targets.

The head of the radio engineering troops (RET) of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Mykhailo Donchenko told about this in an interview with Armiya.Inform.

According to him, today the radio engineering forces are able to detect and issue information that allows to destroy up to 80% of the enemyʼs aerial targets.

"This is quite a high percentage, considering the losses, especially in the first week of a large-scale war. Moreover, in this war, for the first time, the radio engineering troops began to perform functions that were not characteristic of them before. First of all, RET never worked on cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. But the war forced to learn on the go, directly in combat conditions to master the science of detecting complex high-speed targets, atypical for radio engineering troops," the general noted.

Another feature of this war, according to Donchenko, was the fact that radio engineering troops, in addition to being a source of radar information, are also active participants in strikes on enemy air targets.

"Yes, the anti-aircraft gunners of RET units from portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have already destroyed approximately 20 cruise missiles and up to fifty UAVs of various purposes, among which were "Lancet", "Kub", "Leyer" and others," Donchenko informed.