Ministry of Energy: The situation with the electricity supply is stabilizing day by day in Ukraine

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko informed on the air of the telethon that the situation with the stability of electricity supply is "improving every day."

"The situation is improving every day, because the key for us is to increase the volume of generation. This reduces the deficit in the energy system. If — this is the key — there are no further attacks on the power system. Then we will be able to stabilize and reduce the time of outages in the near future. These will already be planned outages. Basically, thatʼs the main goal — to make it planned and understandable for people," he noted.

On November 23, Russia launched its seventh massive missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian settlements, focusing on energy facilities.

Emergency power outages occurred in many regions, as well as interruptions in heat and water supply. One of the most difficult situations occurred in Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the massive missile strike on November 23 was aimed at "the military command system of Ukraine and related energy facilities."