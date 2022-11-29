In Qatar, several hundred workers died during the construction of infrastructure for the World Cup

Qatari official Hassan al-Tawadi, who participated in the organization of the World Cup, said that "400 to 500" workers died during the construction of the facilities for the tournament.
The Associated Press writes about it.
The interview, part of which was published by British journalist Piers Morgan, asks: "What do you think is a fair and realistic number of migrant workers who have died because of the work they do for the World Cup?"
“About 400, 400 to 500,” al Tawadi replied. "I donʼt have an exact number. This is what was discussed," he added.
Earlier in Qatar, a report was made public that refers to the death of 40 workers who participated in the construction and renovation of stadiums from 2014 to the end of 2021. According to the document, 37 people died as a result of "non-occupational incidents" such as heart attacks, and three died from "occupational incidents". The report also separately mentions the death of one employee from the coronavirus.
- The FIFA World Cup in Qatar became the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country. Also, for the first time, it will not be held in summer but in winter due to weather conditions.
- The holding of the World Cup in Qatar was accompanied by a number of scandals. In particular, FIFA was accused of the fact that Qatar bribing the organization in order to obtain the right to hold the tournament, but there they rejected all these accusations and refused to postpone the World Cup. Also, many Western countries called for a boycott of the tournament due to serious human rights violations in Qatar, in particular during the construction of the infrastructure for the tournament.