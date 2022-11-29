In Qatar, several hundred workers died during the construction of infrastructure for the World Cup

Qatari official Hassan al-Tawadi, who participated in the organization of the World Cup, said that "400 to 500" workers died during the construction of the facilities for the tournament.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The interview, part of which was published by British journalist Piers Morgan, asks: "What do you think is a fair and realistic number of migrant workers who have died because of the work they do for the World Cup?"

“About 400, 400 to 500,” al Tawadi replied. "I donʼt have an exact number. This is what was discussed," he added.

Earlier in Qatar, a report was made public that refers to the death of 40 workers who participated in the construction and renovation of stadiums from 2014 to the end of 2021. According to the document, 37 people died as a result of "non-occupational incidents" such as heart attacks, and three died from "occupational incidents". The report also separately mentions the death of one employee from the coronavirus.