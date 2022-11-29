”PMC Wagner” recruits mercenaries in the prisons of the CAR

The Russian "Wagner PMC" began recruiting mercenaries for the war in Ukraine in the prisons of the Central African Republic.

The Daily Beast writes about this with reference to two high-ranking officers of the CAR.

According to them, prisoners are being recruited to participate in military operations not only in Ukraine but also in other regions. "Wagnerites" recruited dozens of rebels who were detained, in particular, for killing and raping women and children. Many of the new recruits are convicted terrorists who controlled much of the CARʼs territory for nearly 10 years during the civil war, officers said. Some of them are involved in war crimes.

Officers claim that the "Wagnerians" began recruiting back in October the countryʼs authorities gave the Russians the green light. Mercenaries are trained abroad. They are being prepared for battles in Mali and Ukraine. One of the officers said that they released at least 20 particularly dangerous terrorists at the request of the Russians.