Germany will deliver 14 unmanned THeMIS modules to Ukraine

The German Ministry of Defense will supply Ukraine with 14 THeMIS unmanned tracked modules produced by the Estonian Milrem Robotics.

This was reported by the manufacturer, which concluded a corresponding contract with the German defense company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

Seven modules will be designed to evacuate the wounded — they will be handed over by the end of this year. The rest of THeMIS will be transferred in the second quarter of 2023. They will be assigned to clear the area. Presumably, this is an engineering modification of ROCUS.

Kaitseministeerium

CNIM Systèmes Industriels

Milrem Robotics announced that this year they have already handed over one THeMIS evacuation module to a Ukrainian charity.

THeMIS is a multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle with an open architecture that allows the module to be equipped for various tasks. It can be made transport, sapper or combat by installing machine guns, grenade launchers and anti-tank systems on it.