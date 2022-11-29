The national operas of Odesa and Lviv won an award at the International Opera Awards

The Lviv and Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theaters won the "Best Opera Theater" award at the International Opera Awards in Madrid.

This is reported by Reuters.

"We came from cities where the streets are dark, but our souls are full of light... Our music is now buzzing with generators everywhere, but it is the music of our survival, our life," the director Oksana Taranenko said at the Odesa National Opera during the award presentation.

These two theaters resumed showings after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The jury noted the "courage and resilience" of the theater teams, because "they continued to perform despite the danger and destruction caused by the war."