Currently, 59 786 woman are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 41 000 of them are military and, accordingly, almost 19 000 are civilian workers.Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this during the Ukrainian Womenʼs Congress on November 28, Ukrinform reports.

Approximately 5 000 women take part directly in hostilities. 101 women died in the war, 50 women are considered missing, more than 100 were wounded. In addition, 50 women were posthumously awarded the title of Heroes of Ukraine.