For the first time over a long period, a Russian missile carrier entered the Black Sea

The beginning of the new week may bring new Russian missile attacks, as for the first time over a long period a Russian missile carrier appeared on duty in the Black Sea.

The head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"The first observation: a missile carrier appeared — for the first time over a long period, it had not been there for several days — on duty in the Black Sea. This is a surface-to-surface missile carrier, carrying eight Caliber missiles on board. This indicates that preparations were underway, and the bases also have missile carriers that are equipped and can be put into service within a few hours," the spokeswoman noted.

Therefore, she called to respond to air raid alerts.

"The enemyʼs attraction to its "scrap" and traditions can be critical. It is likely that the beginning of the week may be marked by such an attack," she added.

At the same time, stormy weather continues in the sea, but it does not pose a threat to launching missiles.