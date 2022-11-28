The mayor of Kyiv denied the plan to completely evacuate the population of the capital

There will not be a complete evacuation of the population of Kyiv due to Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure. At the same time, stabilization blackouts will most likely last until spring.

The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There will not be a complete evacuation — maybe a partial one, but it cannot be called an evacuation. This is a temporary relocation of certain categories of people to the suburbs, where there can be services," Klitschko noted.

According to him, there is no question of relocation to other regions or export abroad. The mayor also urges citizens to have technical and drinking water supplies, food supplies, warm clothes, charged laptops, power banks, offline cards and phones at home.

He also asks Kyiv residents to look on the Internet or in the "Kyiv Digital" application, where the nearest heating points to their house are located.

According to Klitschko, everyone should be prepared that power outages may last until spring, as the load on the power system increases in winter.