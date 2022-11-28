Bloomberg: Putin is preparing a decree to ban the sale of oil to participants in price restrictions

Bloomberg, citing his own sources, writes that Putin is preparing a decree prohibiting Russian companies and any oil traders from selling Russian oil to participants in the price cap mechanism that the West intends to implement.

The decree will allegedly prohibit transactions with companies and countries participating in the oil price cap mechanism, its export to such countries, as well as any references to the ceiling price in contracts.

Previously, Putin and some other officials have repeatedly threatened that the Russian Federation will not supply energy carriers to those who join the price cap, and will direct oil supplies to “market-oriented partners” or reduce production.

At the same time, Western countries are still debating the upper limit for the price of Russian oil, and on December 5 the EU ban on the import of Russian oil will come into effect, and in two months the ban on the import of Russian oil products will come into effect.