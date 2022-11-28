In Vyshgorod, the number of victims of the rocket attack increased to seven

In Vyshgorod, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack has already reached seven.

Andriy Niebytov, head of the main department of the National Police of the Kyiv region, announced this.

“Another woman has died, so we have seven dead people from this terrible crime. We also have 35 wounded, six of them children. The youngest girl is five years old,” he said.

According to him, the total number of victims of the aggressorsʼ attack is 42 people.

It is known that four buildings, a kindergarten and a school were damaged as a result of the impact of one of the missiles near the high-rise building, previously Kh-101. The head of the National Police of the Kyiv region emphasized that there was no military facility nearby.