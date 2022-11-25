The UN confirmed the authenticity of the video from Makiivka in Luhansk region and called for an investigation

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed the authenticity of the video with the alleged shooting of Russian prisoners in the village of Makiivka, Luhansk region. It was noted there that an investigation should be conducted into whether a war crime really took place there and from which side.

This was stated by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

"We understand that the Ukrainian authorities have opened criminal proceedings regarding the events in Makiivka. It is important that all allegations of summary executions are fully investigated in a manner that is and is deemed to be independent, impartial, thorough, transparent, prompt and effective," he noted.

Turk also emphasized that independent and detailed forensic examinations should be conducted to find out exactly what happened.

"I also call on the parties to give clear instructions to their forces that there should be no reprisals, no reprisals against those they capture, and to ensure that these instructions are fully implemented," he stressed.