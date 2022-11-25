Forbes: Russia spent a quarter of its last yearʼs budget on war

According to Forbes, in nine months the Russian Federation spent $82 billion directly on the war, or a quarter of last yearʼs state budget revenues.

As the publication states, in the fall, Russian military spending doubled. Now the war is taking at least $10 billion a month from the Russians. This was influenced by partial mobilization — 30 000 recruits will cost Russia an additional $1.8 billion per month.

After mobilization, the total cost of salaries for the military fighting in Ukraine is approximately $2.7 billion. Accordingly, the costs of arming and equipping soldiers have increased, as well as compensation payments — for each dead soldier, his family should receive 7.4 million rubles (approximately $110 000).

A significant part of the costs falls on missile attacks. Over the course of 9 months, Russia fired more than 4 000 missiles at Ukraine. The average cost of one Russian missile is $3 million. And the Russians spent more than $5.5 billion on artillery shells.

The losses of the Russian aviation in terms of money amount to $8 billion. And the total value of the lost equipment during the nine months of the war is almost $20.8 billion.

In addition, according to the Oryx project, Ukrainian defenders captured at least 1 953 units of Russian heavy weapons. The total value of these trophies is almost $2 billion, without light weapons and ammunition.