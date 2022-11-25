600 women die from domestic violence in Ukraine every year

According to the UN Development Program, 600 women die as a result of domestic violence in Ukraine every year.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It was announced by the UN General Assembly in 1999.

"Almost two million people suffer from physical domestic violence in Ukraine. Statistics show that in more than 80% of cases it is violence by men against women. Every year, 600 Ukrainian women die from domestic violence," Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that women all over the world are subjected to physical, psychological, economic and sexual violence. And most often, the fight against this is going around in circles, because after a conditional "reconciliation" with the offender, in most cases he returns to violence.

"So it is important to realize: no one should be silent about the problem! Victims should seek help from the police and other competent authorities. The perpetrator must be punished," Lubinets emphasized.