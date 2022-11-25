The simplified system for Private Entrepreneurs will become SMART. A corresponding draft law was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

Private entrepreneurs (PE) of the simplified III group will not have to worry about reporting, since the bank will be responsible for paying taxes and interacting with the tax office. This will become possible after the vote in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak proposed the corresponding change to the legislation. He registered draft law No. 8226 in the Verkhovna Rada, which will provide an opportunity for a sole proprietorship — a non-payer of VAT without employees to choose a simplified system with a tax agent-bank.

To do this, you need to take two steps online:

submit an application for registration in such a "simplified" manner;

open a special bank account.

Thatʼs all, then the just works and receives money to the account.

Instead, the bank:

deducts a single tax;

withdraws the SSC [single social contribution] (the amount must be in the account on the first day of each month);

provides tax information about income.

"We have already agreed with Mykhailo Fedorov on cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and "Diia" app in implementing a new opportunity for entrepreneurs and the digital state," Zheleznyak noted.