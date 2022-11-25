The losses of the Russian army exceeded 86 000 killed soldiers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 430 more soldiers over the past day

On November 24, the Russian army lost 430 more soldiers killed. In total, during the 274 days of the Russian invasion, 86 150 occupiers were eliminated.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the occupiers in equipment:

2 899 tanks (+1 over the past day);

5 844 armored fighting vehicles (+5);

1 895 artillery systems (+6);

395 units of anti-aircraft guns;

209 air defense means;

278 aircraft

261 helicopters

1 553 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (+6)

531 cruise missile

16 warships/boats

4 404 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+4)

163 units of special equipment (+2)

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Dibrova (Luhansk region) and Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).

Last day, the enemy launched 6 missile and 14 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.