The number of deaths on the roads of Ukraine decreased by 17% compared to last year

For 9 months of 2022, the number of road accidents decreased by 1.8 times compared to the same period last year. And road deaths decreased by 17%.
This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.
During this time, law enforcement officers registered more than 85 800 traffic accidents.
As a result of these road accidents, 2 161 people died in 9 months.
- In Ukraine, after rocket attacks on the power system, they began to save light, so street lighting is limited or turned off completely. In addition, traffic lights are not working, which complicates road traffic and exposes pedestrians to danger.