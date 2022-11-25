The number of deaths on the roads of Ukraine decreased by 17% compared to last year

For 9 months of 2022, the number of road accidents decreased by 1.8 times compared to the same period last year. And road deaths decreased by 17%.

This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

During this time, law enforcement officers registered more than 85 800 traffic accidents.

As a result of these road accidents, 2 161 people died in 9 months.