The water was restored, but the electricity was not completely. The authorities of Kyiv spoke about the situation in the city

As of the morning of November 25, 50% of the cityʼs housing fund is operating in emergency power outage mode in Kyiv.

Water supply in the capital was fully restored. However, some customers may still experience reduced water pressure, especially on the upper floors of high-rise buildings where there is no electricity.

Heat supply in the city continues to be restored — emergency crews are working in an intensified mode.

Mobile communication. The functioning of the networks of all mobile operators directly depends on the electricity supply. As soon as the energy system stabilizes, the connection will appear in all districts of Kyiv.