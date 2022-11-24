Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners. 50 Ukrainian defenders returned home

Ukraine returned 50 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in his Telegram channel.

Among them are 20 National Guardsmen, 12 soldiers of the Naval Forces, 10 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 6 border guards, 2 representatives of the Territorial Defense Forces.

There are two officers and 48 privates and sergeants among them.

In particular, it was possible to return 19 defenders of Mariupol, 12 of whom were evacuated from "Azovstal", as well as 15 prisoners from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and 7 from the Snake Island.