Law enforcement officers searched the “VS Energy” group of companies, which is owned by Russians

Law enforcement officers searched the offices of the VS Energy group of companies, which was controlled by the Russians. Sanctions were imposed on their owners in Ukraine and the West.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.

During the searches, they seized things and documents. According to the investigation, the VS Energy group is managed by a Russian criminal group led by the former vice-speaker of the Council of the Russian Federation and the owner of the CSKA football club, the former vice-speaker of the State Duma of Russia and a representative of Russian criminality.

"Organizers of illegal activities, members of the VS Energy group of companies, as well as a number of other related persons, have been acting to the detriment of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability of Ukraine for a long time. They commit economic and violent crimes, have assets in the annexed Crimea and on the territory of the aggressor country. Together with the defense concern of the Russian Federation, they participate in the development and production of goods for military purposes, finance this activity, and thereby pose a significant threat to the economic and defense security of Ukraine," the PGO noted.

The Russian criminal organization, through the VS Energy group of companies, consolidated part of the critical energy infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Chernivtsi, Rivne regions and the city of Kyiv.