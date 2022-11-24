“Oschadbank” canceled the commission for withdrawing cash from cards of other banks

The State Oschadbank canceled the commission for withdrawing cash from network ATMs for cards of other banks, the bankʼs press service reported.

"For those citizens who want to withdraw cash, there is good news: from now on, you can do it at any ATM of the Oschadbank without commission. And it doesnʼt matter whether itʼs from — the Oschadbank card or from any other card. From now on, there are no other peopleʼs cards in our ATMs," the message reads.

Limits on cash withdrawals have also been canceled.