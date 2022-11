The Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The occupiersʼ rocket completely destroyed the "Myr" ["Peace"] kindergarten.

Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk OVA

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, since February 24, the Russian occupiers have destroyed and damaged 682 educational institutions in Donetsk region. There are 283 kindergartens and 298 schools among them.