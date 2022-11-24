All power plants in Ukraine are gradually returning to work. The current situation with electricity

Russian missile strikes provoked a system crash and mass blackouts of consumers in Ukraine and Moldova. This happened due to the fact that the countries have a unified energy system and it works synchronously with the European continental grid.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

The situation remains difficult, but under control in Ukraine. Currently, the company is implementing the appropriate action protocol for returning power plant units to work and, together with "Oblenergo", is using backup schemes to restore consumers.

Repair crews of "Ukrenergo" and "Oblenergo" have not stopped emergency restoration work since the end of the attack.

Due to the nature of the attack, which caused the shutdown of nuclear power plants, the restoration of power in the country is taking longer than after previous attacks. Currently, all power plants in Ukraine are gradually returning to work: at first, hydro and thermal power plants, later — nuclear generation.

On the evening of November 24, the dispatch center "Ukrenergo" predicts a decrease in the deficit in the system.

However, the deficit in the energy system will still remain. In order to maintain its stable operation in such conditions, "Ukrenergo" continues to apply schedules of consumption restrictions.