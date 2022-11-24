Water supply began to be restored on the Right Bank of Kyiv. The pressure is weak, but the water is appears

"Kyivvodokanal" partially stabilized the electricity supply at one of the key facilities — water began to be supplied to consumers on the Right Bank of the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press service.

Svyatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, partially Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts, Pushcha-Vodytsia, Vynohradar and Nyvky residential areas remain under reduced pressure.

"Kyivvodokanal specialists are doing everything they can to stabilize the water supply as soon as possible," stated the KCSA.

During the night, specialists of "Kyivvodokanal" restored the water supply on the Left Bank of the city. At the same time, 70% of the capital still remains without electricity.