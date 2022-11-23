Zelensky instructed the ambassador of Ukraine to the UN to urgently convene the Security Council due to the missile attack by the Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN to convene an urgent meeting of the Security Council due to the massive missile strike by the Russians. Ukraine demands the worldʼs reaction to Russiaʼs terrorist actions.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"I instructed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN to make a request regarding the urgent convening of the UN Security Council after todayʼs Russian missile attacks. The killing of the civilian population, the destruction of critical infrastructure is terrorism, and Ukraine will continue to demand a decisive response from the world to these crimes," Zelensky said.

Subsequently, the Russian media reported that the UN Security Council will meet today at 11:00 p.m. Kyiv time.