The Pentagon has published a list of weapons that will be included in the new package of aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has released a list of weapons that will be part of a new $400 million aid package.

This is reported by the Pentagon website.

The package will include ammunition for NASAMS air defense systems and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, 150 large-caliber machine guns with thermal imaging sights for combating drones; 200 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber; 10 thousand 120-mm mortar mines; HARM anti-radiation missiles; 50 HMMWV armored personnel carriers; more than 100 light tactical vehicles; 200 generators; parts for 105-mm howitzers.