Three people died due to Russian shelling in Kherson during the day.

The head of civil protection of the Kherson City Council Oleksandr Leshchenko told “Suspilne” about this.

As of 3:30 p.m., 12 "strikes" were recorded in the city.

The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich reported in the morning about two dead people and seven wounded. According to him, the enemy fired from artillery, mortars and rocket salvo systems.