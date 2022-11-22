Yurii Shukhevych, the former MP and son of Roman Shukhevych, died

The former MP, Hero of Ukraine Yurii Shukhevych died at the age of 90. He was the son of the OUN/UPA commander Roman Shukhevych.

The information about his death was confirmed to the Lviv publication NTA by his wife Natalia.

Recently, Shukhevych was in Germany for treatment. He died there.

Yurii Shukhevich was born in March 1933 in the family of Roman and Oleksandra Shukhevych. During the times of the USSR, he was a dissident and a member of the Ukrainian Helsinki Group, for which he was imprisoned three times. In total, he spent 28 years in Soviet prisons.

After the collapse of the USSR, Shukhevych became the organizer and head of UNA-UNSO. In 2006, then-President Viktor Yushchenko awarded Yury Shukhevych the title of Hero of Ukraine. Shukhevych was also the MP of the 8th convocation as a member of Oleh Lyashkoʼs Radical Party faction. During his time as a deputy, he initiated the law on the legal status of fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the 20th century.