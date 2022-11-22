“Ukrzaliznytsia” opened the sale of tickets to Warsaw for two dates at once

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) opened the sale of tickets to Warsaw, the capital of Poland, for two dates.

"Due to schedule adjustments, tickets to Warsaw will go on sale today at 8 a.m. for two dates: December 10 and 11," the message reads.

The mentioned tickets are sold only online — in the application, chatbot and on the "UZ" website. You can buy no more than four tickets in one hand.

As Ukrazaliznytsia noted, this significantly reduced the opportunities of resellers and allowed the company to make 25% more tickets available for public access.

"Monitoring of abuse continues, several dozen accounts with suspicious activity have already been blocked," added the UZ.