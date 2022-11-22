The Russians set up a torture chamber at a recreation center in Henichesk

Russian occupying forces set up a torture chamber in the village of Strilkove, Henichesk district, Kherson region.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the territory of the recreation center, the Russians are detaining and torturing citizens of Ukraine.

Also, in the Kherson direction, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment and logistical support of the advanced units leading the defense.

After fleeing to the left bank, the Russians did not stop artillery shelling of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River.