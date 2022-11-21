During the invasion of Ukraine, Russia lost more than 8 000 units of military equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost at least 8 044 units of military equipment. It is not only about destroyed equipment, but also captured, damaged and abandoned.
This was calculated by Oryx analysts.
They take into account only that equipment, the loss of which was confirmed by video or photo. Following points among the equipment lost by Russia:
- 1 504 tanks, including 862 destroyed and 522 captured (some captured equipment is damaged);
- 718 armored combat vehicles (439 destroyed, 245 captured);
- 1 748 infantry fighting vehicles (1,078 destroyed, 553 captured);
- 269 armored personnel carriers (159 destroyed, 93 captured);
- 141 howitzers (47 destroyed, 83 captured);
- 290 units of self-propelled artillery (166 destroyed, 106 captured);
- 154 rocket launchers (99 destroyed, 51 captured).