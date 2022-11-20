The General Staff confirmed the attack on the Russian occupiers in the Zaporozhye direction — 100 wounded

The General Staff of the Armed Forces managed to confirm the strike on the places of concentration of manpower of the Russian occupiers on November 19. This is stated in summary as of the evening of November 20.

For example, the occupiers lost more than 100 people wounded in the settlements of Polohy, Kamyanka, Mykhailivka (Vasylivsky District), and Energodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region. It was also possible to liquidate about 20 units of military equipment of various types and two ammunition depots. In addition, about 100 wounded Russian occupiers were brought to the Skadovsk city hospital in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

In the Luhansk region, near the village of Syrotine, it was possible to destroy a column of Russian equipment.