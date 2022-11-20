The World Football Championship has started in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has started in Qatar. It will last from November 20 to December 18.

Before the first match, an opening ceremony was held at the stadium in the capital, Doha. At 18:00, the first match of the World Cup will be played between the national teams of Qatar and Ecuador.

The following teams will compete at the WC:

Group A: Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands, Qatar.

Group B: Wales, Iran, USA, England.

Group C: Saudi Arabia, Poland, Mexico, Argentina.

Group D: Australia, Tunisia, Denmark, France.

Group E: Costa Rica, Japan, Germany, Spain.

Group F: Canada, Morocco, Croatia, Belgium.

Group G: Cameroon, Serbia, Switzerland, Brazil.

Group H: Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay, Portugal.

This World Cup will be the first to be held in a Middle Eastern country, and it will also be the first to be held not in summer, but in winter due to weather conditions.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The holding of the World Cup in Qatar was accompanied by a number of scandals. In particular, FIFA was accused of the fact that Qatar bribed the organization in order to obtain the right to hold the tournament, but there they rejected all these accusations and refused to postpone the World Cup. Also, many Western countries called for a boycott of the tournament due to serious human rights violations in Qatar, in particular during the construction of the infrastructure for the tournament.

The national team of Ukraine will not play at the World Cup, as it lost to the national team of Wales in the last selection match. The Welsh won and therefore went to Group B at the World Cup.