The Russians shelled the private houses in Kramatorsk — 14 houses were damaged

Russian troops shelled the private sector of Kramatorsk — 14 private houses were damaged.
This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
According to preliminary information, there were no victims. Rescuers and police are already there.
The houses were damaged to varying degrees: roofs, walls, windows, doors, and fences were damaged.
After the occupation of Donetsk, Kramatorsk became the temporary regional center of Donetsk region.
- One of the largest and most brutal attacks on Kramatorsk was the rocket attack on the train station by the Russians in April. 57 civilians were killed — women, children and elderly people who wanted to escape from Russian aggression and leave by train to safer regions.
- In addition to the airstrikes, the Russians are also shelling the city with salvo missile systems.