The Russians shelled the private houses in Kramatorsk — 14 houses were damaged

Russian troops shelled the private sector of Kramatorsk — 14 private houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the head of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims. Rescuers and police are already there.

The houses were damaged to varying degrees: roofs, walls, windows, doors, and fences were damaged.