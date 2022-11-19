Russian warplanes performed a dangerous maneuver near NATO ships in the Baltic Sea

Two Russian warplanes performed a dangerous maneuver near NATO ships participating in exercises in the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the NATO Maritime Command.

The incident happened on November 17. The planes flew too close over the ships (at a distance of 91 and 73 meters) and did not respond to radio requests.

The NATO command considers such actions dangerous and unprofessional. The planes entered the declared zone of increased danger, which was created for conducting air defense exercises, and performed maneuvers that could lead to a false assessment of the situation and provoke the fire of the shipʼs weapons.