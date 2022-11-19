In Zaporizhzhia, a person died from a rocket attack

Russian troops hit one of Zaporizhzhiaʼs infrastructure facilities with five rockets at night. According to preliminary information, one person died, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the city council, reported.

The blast wave damaged the high-rise buildings located nearby.

The prosecutorʼs office reports that the enemy fired rockets from S-300 systems.

Due to the impact, more than 120 houses in the city were left without heat. Specialists are already working on site, they plan to restore heating in all houses by the end of the day.