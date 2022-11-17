In Kyiv, a record was set for the volume of power outages

On Thursday, November 17, Kyiv recorded the largest amount of outages — more than 500 MW (with normal consumption of 1,000-1,200 MW).

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the YASNO energy supplier, Serhiy Kovalenko.

“Emergency shutdowns have been in effect all day in Kyiv, the system has been limited to almost 523 MW. This shutdown is an anti-record for all time. But they donʼt depend on us, now the task of energy workers is to provide the supply for the critical infrastructure and stabilize the system so that there are no further damages,” he wrote.

At the same time, he urged consumers not to confuse emergency and stabilization shutdowns. “Outages are for emergencies, which we donʼt know when will end and how long will last. These disconnections cannot be adapted to the needs of the population,” explained Kovalenko.

According to him, how quickly the networks will be restored after emergency shutdowns is assessed by the energy companies involved in the repair works, who do not share information about the damage and the status of repairs for security reasons.

Kovalenko advised to find out about the current status of outages on the website of the YASNO company, in its chat and in the chats of network colleagues, as well as to write to the company or network operators in private messages on social networks. He noted that this is more efficient than waiting for a connection with telephone operators.