In Mariupol, the Russians plan to deploy a Russian Guard unit

In Mariupol, the occupiers plan to deploy units of the Russian Guard, special purpose and rapid response, with a total number of up to 400 people.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the headquarters, the Russian invaders have also strengthened administrative and police measures in the occupied Luhansk region. In particular, they closed the entrances to Rubizhny from the directions of Kreminna and Varvarivka.

"The movement of civilians has been restricted in the city, and filtering measures have been strengthened," the summary reads.

The headquarters also reports that during the previous week, Russians recruited about 650 prisoners in correctional facilities. They were sent to the Rostov region for training.

In addition, Russian troops continue the forced evacuation of local residents from the occupied territories of the Kherson region:

"On the night of November 16, the occupiers forcibly removed the population from Novokiivka. In addition, the central city hospital in Nova Kakhovka ceased to function because all medical equipment and ambulances were stolen and taken away in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."