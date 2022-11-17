The bodies of the seven people were found under the rubble of a house hit by a rocket in Zaporizhzhia

The bodies of the seven dead people have already been found under the rubble of a house hit by a Russian rocket at night.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service and the Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Rescuers, utility workers and volunteers have already dismantled approximately 70 tons of remains of construction structures.

The two-story building had four apartments in which at least eight people lived.