DTEK: Currently, 40% of consumers are without electricity in Ukraine. Kyiv region may be without electricity for several days

Due to Russian attacks, 40% of consumers are currently without electricity in Ukraine. The executive director of the DTEK company Dmytro Sakharuk informed about this on the air of the telethon on November 17.
Sakharuk did not say where the most difficult situation is. However, according to him, Kyiv region should be prepared for the fact that there will be no electricity for several days. Because of this, there will not be planned shutdowns, but planned power-ups — for 2-3 hours at most.
"The situation is very difficult, but under control. The Russians have caused very serious damage to the transmission facilities (substations) through which many regions in the center and west are fed. There was a hit in the TPP [thermal power plant], which stopped working due to damage. Now there are emergency shutdowns across the country. This will continue until the first restoration works [the rubble is now being dismantled]. Consumers were partially connected, but it is impossible to reduce the volume of disconnections," Sakharuk explained.
- On November 15, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine: it launched more than 90 missiles, 77 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. The strikes were on energy infrastructure facilities. Attacks continued in the morning of November 17 and were also aimed at critical infrastructure facilities.