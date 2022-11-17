DTEK: Currently, 40% of consumers are without electricity in Ukraine. Kyiv region may be without electricity for several days

Due to Russian attacks, 40% of consumers are currently without electricity in Ukraine. The executive director of the DTEK company Dmytro Sakharuk informed about this on the air of the telethon on November 17.

Sakharuk did not say where the most difficult situation is. However, according to him, Kyiv region should be prepared for the fact that there will be no electricity for several days. Because of this, there will not be planned shutdowns, but planned power-ups — for 2-3 hours at most.