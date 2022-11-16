US General Mark Milley: Russia has lost strategically, but the probability of a military victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is low

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Mark Milley, said that Russia was defeated in Ukraine in strategic, operational and tactical terms. In his opinion, the Russians failed to achieve their goals.

He spoke about this following the results of the seventh meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format), CNN and AFP write.

Milley recalled that the Russians planned to capture all of Ukraine at the beginning of the war, but then focused on capturing Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Now they cannot achieve even that.

“Along the front line with a length of approximately 900 kilometers, the Ukrainians achieved success after success, and the Russians were defeated every time,” the general added.

At the same time, he assessed the probability of Ukraineʼs military victory in the near future as “low”.