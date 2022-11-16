Ukraine will receive €2.5 billion in EU aid next week

Next week, Ukraine will receive a tranche of €2.5 billion from the EU macro-financial assistance package of €9 billion for the current year.

This was stated by the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"We have already paid out €3 billion. Another €2.5 billion will come next week and another €0.5 billion in December," Dombrovskis said.

Another €3 billion provided by the macro-financial assistance program for the current year will be included in the €18 billion credit assistance package for Ukraine next year. “Regarding the remaining €3 billion, decisions were made on a one-off basis this year, so the flow of funding was not entirely predictable. Therefore, in a sense, they were taken into account in our proposal for €18 billion," said Dombrovskis.