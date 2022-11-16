The occupiers mined the building of the Main Police Department of the Kherson region. It had to be blown up

Before the retreat from Kherson, the Russian military mined the building of the Main Police Department of the Kherson region — it had to be blown up.

The head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko told about it.

"The Russian occupiers disguised the explosives in the premises. It was impossible to avoid the explosion. Thanks to the ingenuity and skill of our bomb technicians, no one was hurt. This is the main thing. And we will rebuild the walls," said Klymenko.

Klymenko added that, in general, since the beginning of deoccupation, police sappers have already surveyed more than 400 hectares of the liberated territories of the Kherson region. Sappers removed more than 4,000 explosive items.