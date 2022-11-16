Russian troops shelled Kupyansk during the exhumation of bodies. There are victims

Today, November 16, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), when the body of a dead resident was exhumed there.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, one of the Russian shells exploded on the territory of the house, as a result of which the 76-year-old owner of the house died — her head was torn off. One law enforcement officer received shrapnel wounds.

The prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).