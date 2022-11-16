The city of Novohrad-Volynskyi in Zhytomyr region has returned its historical name — now it is called Zvyagel again

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) renamed the city of Novohrad-Volynskyi in the Zhytomyr region to Zvyagel. The MPs of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this on November 16.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada renamed Novohrad-Volynskyi district to Zvyagelskyi district.

On June 16, the local council of Novohrad-Volynskyi voted to return the city to its historical name, which was first mentioned in sources in 1256 as the Russian city of Vozvyagel. In the 16th century, under the rule of the Ostrozky knights, the city developed as an urban center of Zvyagel, and it received the name Novohrad-Volynskyi during its stay as part of the Russian Empire.