Lviv region needs a year to restore the operation of energy facilities after the Russian attacks

Lviv region needs a year to restore the pre-war mode of operation of energy facilities that suffered from Russian attacks.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi informed about this on November 16.

Thus, according to him, the consequences of the missile strikes that occurred on November 15 are worse than the consequences of the October attacks, because two of the three strikes recorded yesterday were repeated strikes. All three objects were critically damaged. It will take 8-12 months to fully restore the operation of the regionʼs energy facilities to pre-war indicators.

As of the evening of November 16, the Lviv region is 95% healed. Currently, only 30% of subscribers in the region can use electricity at the same time. Schedules of hourly and emergency blackouts were introduced in the region.