The SSU found lists of the FSB agents in Kherson. They cooperated with the Russians during the occupation

During stabilization measures in liberated Kherson, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found classified FSB documents containing information about collaborating agents.

The SSU reported this on November 16.

The documents were found on the territory of the local garage cooperative. Among the withdrawn:

written "obligations" of agents about confidential cooperation with the FSB;

messages from agents about the results of "tasks";

protocols of searches in the residences of the Kherson residents.

For example, the collaborators gave "tips" to the occupiers about the whereabouts of Ukrainian patriots, and also helped prosecute local residents on fabricated cases. In addition, there are facts of kidnapping and torture of victims, as well as looting of their homes under the guise of "searches".

Collaborators were recruited by FSB employees who were part of the "temporary operational group MOG-8 [military operational group]", they were the ones coordinating saboteurs and the southern direction.